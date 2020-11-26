Advertisement

WNC offers online and in-person winter college courses

Cassie Hurwitz works in a biology lab at Western Nevada College during the Spring 2019
Cassie Hurwitz works in a biology lab at Western Nevada College during the Spring 2019(Western Nevada College)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 2:13 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Western Nevada College in Carson City is offering a winter session again this year. Classes are offered online and on campus.

The online classes start Dec. 21 or Jan. 4 and conclude Jan 22. Topics include art, biology, education, English, math, environmental science, history, philosophy and sociology.

The spring session starts Jan. 25 and WNC will offer both in-person and online classes.

View a schedule here: http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule/.

For new students: http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/.

Western Nevada College logo
Western Nevada College logo(Western Nevada College)

