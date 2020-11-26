Advertisement

Washoe County coroner fears no morgue space if virus not curtailed

Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.(MGN Online)
By Scott Sonner
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 12:34 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) - The coroner in Reno fears the recent explosion of coronavirus cases in Nevada could soon overtake not only the ability to treat the sick, but also store the dead.

COVID-19 is now spreading so fast statewide that someone is confirmed to have contracted it every minute and someone else is dying from it about every two hours. The Reno-Sparks area has recorded 59 COVID-19 deaths the last 30 days _ half of those this past week. If the current trend continues

Washoe County Medical Examiner Laura Knight says the death rate could potentially double over the next two to three weeks, and double again by early January.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Ariana Medina, Liam Medina, Angel Medina
Amber Alert Canceled: Missing children found
A fatal crash at U.S. 50 Alternate and Nevada Pacific Parkway.
One dead, one seriously injured in Fernley crash
Numa Elementary School Fallon, Nevada
Nevada school district chooses a unique pandemic plan
Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe school board votes to move secondary schools to full distance learning, elementary students to continue learning in person
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 6 more deaths for a 2nd straight day

Latest News

Evelyn Maysonet looks at the food delivery from the Weber-Morgan Health Department Tuesday,...
Empty seats, delivered feasts as virus changes Thanksgiving
It is an anxious and somber Thanksgiving as the pandemic cancels many traditions.
Anxious, somber pandemic Thanksgiving in the US
Thanksgiving Travel In The Middle Of a Global Health Crisis
Thanksgiving travel in the middle of a global health crisis
The court’s action was a victory for the Roman Catholic Church and Orthodox Jewish synagogues...
Supreme Court blocks NY coronavirus limits on houses of worship