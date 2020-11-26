Advertisement

Thanksgiving Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 6:29 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Snow showers will end from north to south overnight, with clearing skies. Chilly weather is in the forecast through Friday, with bitter mornings and cool afternoons. Wind will stay gusty in the Sierra, diminishing for valley locations. The weekend will feature a warming trend, pushing valley highs back into the 50s. A weak system will bring another chance at a few showers around Tuesday of next week. -Jeff

