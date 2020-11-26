Six displaced in Carson City apartment fire

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Six people are displaced following a Wednesday fire on the west side of Carson City.

The Carson City Fire Department responded to the fire at apartments at 410 Winnie Lane about 6:15 p.m. and had it quickly knocked down.

Six units are uninhabitable, and five units were burned, two on the interior and three only on the outside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

