Advertisement

Six displaced in Carson City apartment fire

Apartment fire graphic by MGN.
Apartment fire graphic by MGN.(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 9:31 PM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Six people are displaced following a Wednesday fire on the west side of Carson City.

The Carson City Fire Department responded to the fire at apartments at 410 Winnie Lane about 6:15 p.m. and had it quickly knocked down.

Six units are uninhabitable, and five units were burned, two on the interior and three only on the outside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Boynton
Reno mourns former news anchor Brent Boynton
Noble Pie Parlor in Midtown Reno
Restaurant owner reacts to Gov. Sisolak’s new COVID restrictions
Ariana Medina, Liam Medina, Angel Medina
Amber Alert Canceled: Missing children found
Nevada businesses cited for COVID violations
Numa Elementary School Fallon, Nevada
Nevada school district chooses a unique pandemic plan

Latest News

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows opening day
Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows opens for 2020-21 season
Thanksgiving turkey
Health Official Urges Families Not To Have Large Gatherings
Representative Susie Lee - Representing the 3rd District of Nevada, Photo Date: 11/27/18 Photo:...
Nevada U.S. Rep. Susie Lee has COVID after seeing dying mom
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
Nevada now has 1 virus case a minute, 1 death per 2 hours