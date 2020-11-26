One dead, one seriously injured in Fernley crash

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead and another has substantial injuries after a crash Wednesday about 4:43 p.m. on U.S. 50 Alternate at Nevada Pacific Parkway in Fernley, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

The NHP said a suspected impaired driver caused the crash by not stopping at a stop sign and is in custody.

Traffic is being diverted around the scene and people should expect delays at least until about 7 p.m.

