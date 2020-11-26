Advertisement

Nevada U.S. Rep. Susie Lee has COVID after seeing dying mom

Representative Susie Lee - Representing the 3rd District of Nevada, Photo Date: 11/27/18 Photo:...
Representative Susie Lee - Representing the 3rd District of Nevada, Photo Date: 11/27/18 Photo: Eric Connolly via MGN.(KOLO)
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 8:04 PM PST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada U.S. Rep. Susie Lee says she has tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to Ohio to visit her dying mother.

Lee said in a Wednesday statement that she tested negative for the disease caused by the coronavirus on Sunday and then traveled to see her mother in Canton, Ohio on Monday.

She said she took precautions including wearing a mask and social distancing. Lee’s mother was in hospice care, and Joan Kelley died Tuesday night after months of deteriorating health. Lee said she was tested again Wednesday and received a positive result. She has no symptoms.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Brent Boynton
Reno mourns former news anchor Brent Boynton
Noble Pie Parlor in Midtown Reno
Restaurant owner reacts to Gov. Sisolak’s new COVID restrictions
Ariana Medina, Liam Medina, Angel Medina
Amber Alert Canceled: Missing children found
Nevada businesses cited for COVID violations
Numa Elementary School Fallon, Nevada
Nevada school district chooses a unique pandemic plan

Latest News

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows opening day
Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows opens for 2020-21 season
Thanks to a life-size cardboard cutout, grandparents Missy and Barry Buchanan will be able to...
Texas grandparents mail life-sized cutouts to family for holidays
The cutouts created an activity for their grandchildren, who have had fun placing them in...
Grandparents send life-size cutouts to family instead of traveling during pandemic
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
Nevada now has 1 virus case a minute, 1 death per 2 hours