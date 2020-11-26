Nevada U.S. Rep. Susie Lee has COVID after seeing dying mom

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada U.S. Rep. Susie Lee says she has tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to Ohio to visit her dying mother.

Lee said in a Wednesday statement that she tested negative for the disease caused by the coronavirus on Sunday and then traveled to see her mother in Canton, Ohio on Monday.

She said she took precautions including wearing a mask and social distancing. Lee’s mother was in hospice care, and Joan Kelley died Tuesday night after months of deteriorating health. Lee said she was tested again Wednesday and received a positive result. She has no symptoms.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)