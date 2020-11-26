Advertisement

Nevada now has 1 virus case a minute, 1 death per 2 hours

Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.(MGN Online)
By Scott Sonner
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 8:00 PM PST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Coronavirus is spreading so fast in Nevada that one person is diagnosed with COVID-19 every minute and someone dies from it every two hours.

State health officials said nearly half of the state’s total cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in March have occurred since September.

Fully one-fourth have been confirmed in the month of November and 10% in just the last 7 days.

The Reno-Sparks area has been hit the hardest in recent weeks. Washoe County’s health district officer says nearly half of all the coronavirus cases there since the outbreak of the pandemic in March have been confirmed in just the past month.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Brent Boynton
Reno mourns former news anchor Brent Boynton
Noble Pie Parlor in Midtown Reno
Restaurant owner reacts to Gov. Sisolak’s new COVID restrictions
Ariana Medina, Liam Medina, Angel Medina
Amber Alert Canceled: Missing children found
Nevada businesses cited for COVID violations
Numa Elementary School Fallon, Nevada
Nevada school district chooses a unique pandemic plan

Latest News

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows opening day
Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows opens for 2020-21 season
Thanks to a life-size cardboard cutout, grandparents Missy and Barry Buchanan will be able to...
Texas grandparents mail life-sized cutouts to family for holidays
The cutouts created an activity for their grandchildren, who have had fun placing them in...
Grandparents send life-size cutouts to family instead of traveling during pandemic
Representative Susie Lee - Representing the 3rd District of Nevada, Photo Date: 11/27/18 Photo:...
Nevada U.S. Rep. Susie Lee has COVID after seeing dying mom