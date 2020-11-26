Nevada now has 1 virus case a minute, 1 death per 2 hours

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Coronavirus is spreading so fast in Nevada that one person is diagnosed with COVID-19 every minute and someone dies from it every two hours.

State health officials said nearly half of the state’s total cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in March have occurred since September.

Fully one-fourth have been confirmed in the month of November and 10% in just the last 7 days.

The Reno-Sparks area has been hit the hardest in recent weeks. Washoe County’s health district officer says nearly half of all the coronavirus cases there since the outbreak of the pandemic in March have been confirmed in just the past month.

