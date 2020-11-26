Advertisement

Couple finds walls of whisky in new home

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 9:38 AM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A couple in New York got quite the surprise when they moved into their new home.

Nick Drummond and Patrick Bakker say they found more than 66 bottles of Scotch whisky hidden in the walls and floorboards during renovations.

The home dates to the era of prohibition and was built by a notorious bootlegger.

The couple did some digging on the old homeowner, and now they’re documenting the history on Instagram.

As for the unopened bottles, the couple plans to sell them.

Some of the whisky is valued at $1,000.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariana Medina, Liam Medina, Angel Medina
Amber Alert Canceled: Missing children found
A fatal crash at U.S. 50 Alternate and Nevada Pacific Parkway.
One dead, one seriously injured in Fernley crash
Numa Elementary School Fallon, Nevada
Nevada school district chooses a unique pandemic plan
Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe school board votes to move secondary schools to full distance learning, elementary students to continue learning in person
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 6 more deaths for a 2nd straight day

Latest News

Evelyn Maysonet looks at the food delivery from the Weber-Morgan Health Department Tuesday,...
Empty seats, delivered feasts as virus changes Thanksgiving
The court’s action was a victory for the Roman Catholic Church and Orthodox Jewish synagogues...
Supreme Court blocks NY coronavirus limits on houses of worship
Couple finds 66 bottles of whisky in their home while doing renovations.
Couple finds walls of whisky in new home
Joe and Jill Biden share a Thanksgiving message on social media.
Bidens Thanksgiving message: Better days coming