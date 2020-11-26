Arrest in northeast Reno attempted murder

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department said it arrested a man Tuesday on charges he shot someone Oct. 10 in northeast Reno.

Aldahir “Ollie” Garcia, 20, was booked into the Washoe County jail on a charge of attempted murder and for failing to appear in Sparks Municipal Court after being released on bail.

Police said they were called to the 3200 block of Wedekind road about 1 p.m. on Oct. 10 on a report of a shooting. They found a 33-year-old Reno resident with several gunshot wounds.

An investigation showed Garcia had a relationship with the victim’s sister. Garcia and the victim got into an argument and Garcia pulled a gun and shot the victim several times.

Police found Garcia Tuesday and arrested him.

Anyone with additional information about the case can report it anonymously through Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or http://secretwitness.com.

