Missing 86-year-old man found

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE, 6:05 P.M. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that Ralph Clendenen has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: Washoe County’s Search and Rescue Team is looking for a man missing in Sun Valley.

Ralph Clendenen, 86, was last seen leaving his home at 8:30 this morning. He has a medical condition and his neighbors are concerned for his safety.

Clendenen is known to walk in the desert hills north of Sun Valley. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and a navy vest. Clendenen stands 5′4″ and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on Clendenen’s whereabouts is asked to call Washoe County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch at (775) 785-WCSO.

