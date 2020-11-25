Virtual holiday concert and sing-a-long Dec. 19 

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -- Note-Able Music Therapy Services (NMTS), a Reno-based music nonprofit offering adaptive music therapy for people of all abilities, is spreading holiday cheer virtually with the Jingle Jangle Jolly Joy Jam on December 19 at 3:30 p.m. The broadcast is free of charge but the nonprofit is encouraging donations so it can continue offering its services in the 2021 calendar year.

“Connecting with family and friends has become even more difficult this year, and that loss is having a marked effect on our collective mental health,” said Manal Topozzada, MA, LPMT, MT-BC, executive director and founder of Note-Able Music Therapy Services. “Whether you’re with your family virtually or in-person, this event is an opportunity to tap into that feeling of ‘community togetherness’ this year. Our incredible slate performers cannot wait to sing and give viewers the chance to join in.”

Commonly shortened to “5J,” this online live stream is an interactive viewing opportunity featuring a variety of holiday performances and caroling sing-a-longs for everyone at home. Musicians include Grace Hayes, Jenes Carter, Susan Mazer, the Peanuts Trio, Eric Anderson, NMTS staff and class participants, as well as The Note-Ables band and other local musicians.

Virtual attendees can also purchase a Party Essentials Basket filled with food, drinks, and activities all from local businesses. Customers should order their basket by December 11 to ensure availability and delivery before the event. Local businesses contributing to the baskets include Urban Market and Batch Cupcakery.

Attendees can also purchase a Jingle Jangle Party Pack for 5J, which include lyric sheets for singing along, coloring pages for the kids, and a 12 Days of Christmas Family Activity Pack. The pack can be purchased for $10 here.

Sponsors for the Jingle Jangle Jolly Joy Jam include the Northern Nevada Medical Center and Ameriprise Financial.

