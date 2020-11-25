Advertisement

Ski Shop opens northern Nevada location

Ski Pro opens location at Meadowood Mall.(WIS)
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:47 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You have another option to buy winter gear.

Ski Pro opened this week inside Meadowood Mall at 6407 South Virginia Street.

The long time Arizona based snow sports shop made the jump to Reno after featuring its gear at the UNR Ski Swap for the past eight years.

The 15,000 square foot shop off the I-580 and Neil Road Exit, focuses on snow skis and snowboards, snow sport related clothing, and equipment repair and rental.”As far as product goes, this is going to be a mix of past seasons gear as well as new season gear so variety-wise we’re going to have the biggest and best selection here in Reno,” said Ski Pro Manager, Andrew Vanderbur.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5:00 p.m.

