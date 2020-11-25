Advertisement

Rationales shift as Nevada considers future of vote by-mail

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, county employees process mail-in ballots at a Clark County...
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, county employees process mail-in ballots at a Clark County election department facility in Las Vegas. Nevada's decision to send all active voters mail-in ballots ahead of the November election sprung the western swing state into the center of the nationwide debate over voting procedures in the months leading up to election. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Sam Metz
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 3:14 PM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada’s decision to send all active voters mail-in ballots ahead of the November election put the swing state at the center of the nationwide debate over voting procedures.

Though the decision has been a flashpoint in 2020, its effects ended up being different from the expectations of proponents and detractors when the policy was under consideration in late July and early August.

Both parties say they’re prepared to address election procedures when the Legislature reconvenes in 2021, with Democrats pushing to make the policy permanent and Republicans arguing it undermined faith in the election process.

