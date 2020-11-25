Nevada school district chooses a unique pandemic plan

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - Like school districts across the state and everywhere, Churchill County faced the challenge of planning this school year in the midst of a pandemic.

They chose a different approach than everyone else... and may have discovered a new path for the future.

Families here--as elsewhere--were given the option of keeping their kids home, full distance learning. And about a quarter of them did. But instead of adopting a hybrid schedule for the others, two days in school, the remainder at home, the school district here felt it was important to bring them to school every day.

“It gives our teachers, our staff and our kids a chance to see each other which is paramount to learning,” says School Superintendent Summer Stephens.

In order to enforce social distancing that meant half day sessions--morning and afternoon. The bonus: smaller class sizes. But it also meant less time in the classroom.

For the younger grades coordination with local day care facilities helped keep learning continue while solving other problems for some working families.

Middle school and high school presented a different problem, but as it turned out, an opportunity. While student usually take five or six subjects at once, they now take only two at a time on six week intervals.

Stephens says it’s a matter of making the most of their shortened day. “When you have a class of 32 or35 students and you only have 48 minutes to get through something, it’s just a mad rush. And now at any given time you may have a max of 14 students for 85 minutes.”

The question is is all of this working?

There are encouraging signs, the kind you’d expect from smaller classes, more individual attention.

“I don’t have as many kids in the class so it allow you to see where you’re at instead of teaching 24-25 and hoping that they’re getting it, helping a few before you have to move on,” says fourth grade teacher Vanessa Burch-Urquhart.

And Stephens says there are already fewer reports middle school students failing subjects

One positive is immediately evident. Disciplinary problems have all but disappeared.

“We’re been getting our Dean of Students a different kind of work focusing more on positive behavior,” says Churchill Middle School Principal Amy Word. “At this time we’ve had very few referrals for behavior and all of them have been minor.”

It may turn out meeting the challenge of the pandemic may have created a new model for schools long after the emergency has passed.

“There were many things that were happening before that weren’t working for kids, but it was just the way things were and we kept doing them,” says Stephens. Now, she says, schools here may not go back to pre-pandemic models once the .emergency is over.

