Local business responds to new COVID restrictions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local restaurants and bars are coming into compliance with Governor Sisolak’s COVID restrictions. Those restrictions went into effect at midnight on November 24, 2020.

The governor called it a “pause”.

But local businesses say this is more than just an interruption.

Located on the south end of midtown, Rum Sugar Lime has been in business since 2018. Never did the owners anticipate having to close, open partially, and limit their business to 25% of capacity

That means approximately 20 people in the bar at a time including employees.

“So somewhere between impending doom, over the holidays which is terrible for bars and restaurants,” says Larry Devincenzi, owner of Rum Sugar Lime. “And the vaccine coming in the spring. We are both sad and hopeful at the same time,” he says.

He holds no animosity to the governor or anyone else who has to make the tough decisions in these times of COVID. At the same time, he says no one’s business plan is based on making 25% not even 50% and surviving.

Over the months he says like many he’s had to alter his business plan to meet requirements and meet payroll.

“I think the scariest part of all this for us as owners is what we can and cannot do for our staff,” says Devincenzi. He says his landlord has been kind and willing to work with him.

Preferably he says it would be best to shut businesses down, pay their rent and employees until the virus is under control.

That is not realistic, so is believing small businesses in the area will be able to weather the open-close, play pause cycle they’ve been working in.

Devincenzi says for now they are just looking for new ways to generate money

For instance, they are working on a hot buttered rum mix or cider mix that can be purchased at the bar and taken home.

They are also crossing their fingers hoping they don’t have to close their doors.

