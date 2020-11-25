Firefighters urge families to cook safely this holiday season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thanksgiving is tomorrow and firefighters have a few reminders before families start cooking. According to the U.S. Fire Administration an estimated 2,000 Thanksgiving Day fires in residential buildings happen each year.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) said Thanksgiving is the number one day of the year in the U.S. for home fires involving cooking equipment as three times the average numbers of fires occur.

NFPA said to follow these tips:

Stay in the kitchen when you’re cooking

Don’t leave food that’s cooking unattended

Keep children away from the stove, hot foods, liquids, electric cords, knives, matches, and lighters

Never leave kids alone in a room with a lit candle

Keep your floors clear

Check your smoke alarm

Adam Mayberry with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD) said to be alert in the kitchen and have a fire extinguisher nearby as fires can spread quickly.

“Structure fires tend to be caused by cooking related, issues specifically in the kitchen, so we see that number increase in the Thanksgiving season, it certainly has that potential.”

He added, “A lot of what we see this time of year is often times just carelessness, you can avoid a lot of injuries, accidents, and potential fires by just using some basic common sense.”

The NFPA said unattended cooking was by far the leading contributing factor in cooking fires and fire deaths.

