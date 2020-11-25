Dispensaries prepare for “Green Wednesday”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -You’ve heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday...but do you know about Green Wednesday?

It’s an industry holiday that provides one of the highest sales days of the year for marijuana dispensaries. The Source in Reno, like other dispensaries, wasn’t affected by the latest rules from Governor Steve Sisolak. But those establishments must follow mask mandates, social distancing and 50 percent occupancy.

Staff there tells us while the pandemic has created challenges like dealing with delays in getting employees certified, it has also created opportunities as Tony Gullick, Assistant General Manager explains, “For the most part we’ve been adaptable and asking people who already have cards...using our connections in the industry to find people who are out of work, which actually because of the pandemic there’s been sort of a windfall. There’s been a lot of people with available badges who are ready to work, so that’s been super helpful.”

The source will be offering special discounts and deals. Staff there says Green Wednesday has come to rival “4-20″ in terms of major sales.

For more information head to https://thesourcenv.com/

