Advertisement

Dispensaries prepare for “Green Wednesday”

Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:52 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -You’ve heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday...but do you know about Green Wednesday?

It’s an industry holiday that provides one of the highest sales days of the year for marijuana dispensaries. The Source in Reno, like other dispensaries, wasn’t affected by the latest rules from Governor Steve Sisolak. But those establishments must follow mask mandates, social distancing and 50 percent occupancy.

Staff there tells us while the pandemic has created challenges like dealing with delays in getting employees certified, it has also created opportunities as Tony Gullick, Assistant General Manager explains, “For the most part we’ve been adaptable and asking people who already have cards...using our connections in the industry to find people who are out of work, which actually because of the pandemic there’s been sort of a windfall. There’s been a lot of people with available badges who are ready to work, so that’s been super helpful.”

The source will be offering special discounts and deals. Staff there says Green Wednesday has come to rival “4-20″ in terms of major sales.

For more information head to https://thesourcenv.com/

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Boynton
Reno mourns former news anchor Brent Boynton
Noble Pie Parlor in Midtown Reno
Restaurant owner reacts to Gov. Sisolak’s new COVID restrictions
Nevada businesses cited for COVID violations
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 6 more deaths, 319 new cases
Numa Elementary School Fallon, Nevada
Nevada school district chooses a unique pandemic plan

Latest News

Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe school board votes to move secondary schools to full distance learning, elementary students to continue learning in person
Ski Pro opens location at Meadowood Mall.
Ski Shop opens northern Nevada location
MGN
Quad-County COVID-19 Updates: Rise in cases leads to reporting change
You're invited to a free concert.
Virtual holiday concert and sing-a-long Dec. 19 