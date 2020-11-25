Be prepared for Thanksgiving travel

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The roadway was clear up on the Mount Rose Highway earlier the day before Thanksgiving.

But most people know conditions can change quickly on mountain roads leaving drivers with some decisions to make. Hopefully some of those decisions were made before the driver got behind the wheel.

“All too often we encounter someone who is ill prepared for a winter storm, or an extended closure on the highway,” says Nevada State Trooper Hannah DeGoey. “That means they are not prepared for a crash or an extended stay on the highway in their vehicle for hours. What we see is people that are not prepared they don’t have any food. They don’t have any water. They don’t have a cell phone or charger. And they aren’t dressed for the conditions,” says Trooper DeGoey.

Trooper DeGoey says be acquainted with the route, and let family and friends know which route is being taken. Have an estimated time of arrival.

Take a fully charged cell phone and have a charger in the car.

Be weary of changing plans in the middle of a trip; or taking an unknown GPS or map route. Too often here in Northern Nevada, these routes are tough in the best of circumstances--add snow ice, cold and wind to the mix they could be impassable.

Pack extra clothing, food, water and blankets. Flashlights are a good idea with extra batteries and items like a shovel that can help get you out of a bad situation.

Make sure the car is in good working order. Tires should have sufficient tread, and they have the proper tire pressure. Reservoirs should be full of windshield wiper fluid, oil, and antifreeze. Windshield wipers need to be in good working order.

If you must stay in place, do not leave the car seeking help--such a decision can and has been deadly.

There may be a scenario where there is no cell phone coverage, That’s why it is best to tell family and friends of the exact route so that route can be traced and someone can find you.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.