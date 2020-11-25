Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 missing children

Ariana Medina, Liam Medina, Angel Medina
Ariana Medina, Liam Medina, Angel Medina(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Mike Watson
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 5:03 AM PST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 2 children reported missing in northern Nevada. Ariana Medina, 6, and Liam Medina, 3, were last seen Tuesday in Sparks.

The suspect is the children’s father, Angel Medina, 36. He was driving a white semi truck with logos from Acevedo Trucking out of Stockton, Calif.

Anyone with information should call the Storey County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 847-0950.

