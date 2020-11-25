Amber Alert issued for 2 missing children

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 2 children reported missing in northern Nevada. Ariana Medina, 6, and Liam Medina, 3, were last seen Tuesday in Sparks.

The suspect is the children’s father, Angel Medina, 36. He was driving a white semi truck with logos from Acevedo Trucking out of Stockton, Calif.

Anyone with information should call the Storey County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 847-0950.

