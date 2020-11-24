Washoe Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in credit card fraud

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in what is described as a 7-month long crime spree.

John Michael Lain, 39, also known as Richard Patrick Lain, is facing charges of embezzlement, possession of fraudulent credit cards, and possession of items used to make fraudulent credit cards, as well as drug trafficking.

Investigators began the investigation with the theft of four electric mountain bikes from a store in Galena in July 2020. The bikes had been “rented” but not returned.

Another report was made three weeks later in early August. A Washoe County resident reported that her credit card account was used to make a fraudulent purchase at a large sporting goods retailer in Sparks. The victim still had possession of her credit card. The retail store’s loss prevention department tracked nine internal reports to the fraudulent credit card activity over two months.

Another case was reported ten days after the Sparks purchase. Two electric bikes were embezzled from a sporting goods store in Truckee. The rental was made in the name of a person whose wallet was stolen in Susanville in February.

The investigation identified Lain as the suspect. Investigators took him into custody at a casino/resort on South Virginia Street. Detectives found evidence pointing towards drug trafficking and a forgery lab, including:

mechanical embosser

magnetic card reader/encoder

16 fraudulent credit cards

bike tube and repair kit

drug paraphernalia

Lain is now being held on 11 felony charges.

