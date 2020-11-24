Advertisement

US agrees for now to stop deporting women who alleged abuse

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, Dawn Wooten, left, a nurse at Irwin County Detention...
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, Dawn Wooten, left, a nurse at Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia, speaks at a news conference in Atlanta protesting conditions at the immigration jail. The U.S. government has agreed temporarily not to deport detained immigrant women who have alleged being abused by a rural Georgia gynecologist who was seeing patients at the detention center, according to court papers filed Tuesday, Nov. 24.(AP Photo/Jeff Amy, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:40 AM PST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government has agreed temporarily not to deport detained immigrant women who have alleged being abused by a rural Georgia gynecologist, according to court papers filed Tuesday.

In a motion that must still be approved by a federal judge, the Justice Department and lawyers for several of the women agreed that immigration authorities would not carry out any deportations until mid-January.

Dozens of women have alleged that they were mistreated by Dr. Mahendra Amin, a gynecologist who was seeing patients from the Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia. The Justice Department is conducting a criminal investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general is investigating as well. Amin has denied any wrongdoing through his lawyer.

Several women say they have faced retaliation by immigration authorities for coming forward. One woman has said that hours after she spoke to investigators, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement notified her that it had lifted a hold on her deportation. Another woman was taken to an airport to be placed on a deportation flight before her lawyers could intervene.

The agreement filed in court Tuesday proposes that no deportations would take place until at least mid-January for women who have “substantially similar factual allegations.”

Elora Mukherjee, a Columbia University law professor working with several of the women, said the agreement gives the women “a measure of protection for trying to expose the abuses there.”

“ICE and others at Irwin thought they could silence these women,” she said. “They thought they could act with impunity and nothing would ever happen. But the women have organized and had the audacity to speak out.”

ICE said Tuesday that it “complies with all binding court orders.” The agency has previously denied allegations that it tried to deport women to silence them, saying in a written statement: “Any implication that ICE is attempting to impede the investigation by conducting removals of those being interviewed is completely false.”

Scott Grubman, a lawyer for Amin, did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

The allegations were originally revealed by a whistleblower complaint. Further investigations have found several examples of Amin performing surgeries on women who later said they didn’t consent to the procedures or didn’t fully understand them.

Grubman has denied any wrongdoing by the doctor and previously described Amin as a “highly respected physician who has dedicated his adult life to treating a high-risk, underserved population in rural Georgia.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada businesses cited for COVID violations
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announces tougher restrictions November 22, 2020 in an effort to...
Gov. Sisolak tightens COVID-19 restrictions
Noble Pie Parlor in Midtown Reno
Restaurant owner reacts to Gov. Sisolak’s new COVID restrictions
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 5 more deaths for second day in a row
Nevada Highway Patrol
One dead in wrong-way crash east of Fernley

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 file photo, manager Yllka Murati waits for a delivery...
Restaurant workers out of work again as virus surges anew
Brent Boynton
Reno mourns former news anchor Brent Boynton
Man sentenced to 10 years for human trafficking
The National Park Service says you don't want to wave at a bison.
To wave or not to wave: Not all wild animals want to be friends, National Park Service says
This Feb. 19, 2019, file photo shows former President Barack Obama speaking at the My Brother's...
Obama memoir sells a record 1.7 million copies in first week