Suspicious item found in area near Los Altos Pkwy. in Sparks

Sparks Police Department logo.
Sparks Police Department logo.(KOLO 8 News Now)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:28 PM PST|Updated: 9 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A report of a suspicious item shut down the 5200 block of Los Altos Parkway Monday, the Sparks Police Department reported.

The Consolidated Bomb Squad responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. November 23, 2020 and is processing the item.

No structures in the area are threatened and no evacuations are necessary, the police department said.

