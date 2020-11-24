Advertisement

Suspect arrested after standoff in Sparks

Sparks Police negotiate during a standoff outside a home on Sullivan Lane.
Sparks Police negotiate during a standoff outside a home on Sullivan Lane.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:23 PM PST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is in police custody after initiating a standoff with officers Monday night. Sparks Police received a call at a home on Sullivan Lane near I Street just before 8 p.m. for a report of a man attacking another man with an axe.

Several people exited the home in the early part of the standoff, but it took officers about 2 hours to finally get the remaining person inside to surrender. Sullivan Lane was closed during the incident and has since reopened.

The suspect, later identified as Andrew Morin, was taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Police say no one was injured and there is no threat to the public in connection with this incident.

