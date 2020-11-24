Suspect arrested after standoff in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is in police custody after initiating a standoff with officers Monday night. Sparks Police received a call at a home on Sullivan Lane near I Street just before 8 p.m. for a report of a man attacking another man with an axe.

Several people exited the home in the early part of the standoff, but it took officers about 2 hours to finally get the remaining person inside to surrender. Sullivan Lane was closed during the incident and has since reopened.

The suspect, later identified as Andrew Morin, was taken into custody and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Police say no one was injured and there is no threat to the public in connection with this incident.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.