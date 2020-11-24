Advertisement

Study: No link between highs school sports and COVID-19 transmission

(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:01 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A new study suggests taking part in high school sports is not linked to an increased risk of COVID-19.

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health tracked coronavirus cases at 207 schools that had restarted athletics. More than 30,000 student-athletes were tracked in September and October. They took part in 16,000 practices and 4,000 competitive events.

Results showed players had a lower rate of infection than teenagers overall. The study also found none of the sports studied had a higher rate of transmission than the overall teenage population.

The most common source of infection for players was in their own home where 55% of all infections occurred. 40.7% of cases resulted from community contact not associated with school or school activities.

You can see the entire study here.

