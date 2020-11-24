Advertisement

Several vehicles involved in Sparks crash

Police investigate a crash on McCarran Blvd. in Sparks near Lincoln Way.
Police investigate a crash on McCarran Blvd. in Sparks near Lincoln Way.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:08 PM PST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Three vehicles were involved in a crash that slowed traffic in Sparks Monday night. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. on McCarran Boulevard near Lincoln Way. Investigators say it’s still unclear what caused the crash, but impairment did not seem to be a factor.

Several lanes of traffic were shut down while emergency crews cleared the scene. Two people were injured in the crash, but NHP officials say their injuries were minor.

