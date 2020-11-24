Restaurant owner reacts to Gov. Sisolak’s new COVID restrictions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Nevada, tougher restrictions are being added to help keep your family protected. A number of businesses will be affected again, including the food and drink industry.

“We’ve weathered this storm before, I think we all expected future storms to happen.”

Ryan Goldhammer is the proud owner of all three Noble Pie Parlors in Reno. He now has to adjust his business plan again after Governor Steve Sisolak implemented stronger Coronavirus restrictions on restaurants and bars, among other places.

“I had to take a stand,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said, “Washoe is breaking records on a daily basis. I have to do something.”

The three-week statewide pause has the food and drink industry going from 50% capacity to 25%. Reservations will also be required for anyone dining in.

Goldhammer added, “We were already seeing drops in business, we were already seeing less traffic, it’s just a really big blow with all the expenses that we’ve had and all the mitigation measures that we’ve already gone through.”

He says the COVID Task Force visited his three stores last week, and each passed all the requirements that were already under strict guidelines. Goldhammer says it’s frustrating to be penalized when he’s following all the rules.

“I think there are better ways to deal with ‘bad actors’ and keep businesses safe and good businesses open without doing such blanket mitigation tactics by our government,” Goldhammer said.

Goldhammer stresses how important your continued support is for small, local businesses, but he says he also understands that you may be struggling during these times, too.

Goldhammer added, “We’re all in this together as a community, we will get through this.”

For complete information regarding Gov. Sisolak’s new restrictions, click here.

