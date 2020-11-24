Reno mourns former news anchor Brent Boynton

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Reno television news anchor Brent Boynton has passed away.

Sources confirm to KOLO 8 News Now that Boynton died of complications related to COVID-19.

Boynton began his broadcasting career in Midland, Texas before moving to Reno for a position with KTVN-TV. In 1997, Boynton started at KOLO 8 News Now as an Anchor Reporter. He became the main news anchor at KOLO 8 in 2007 until his departure in 2010.

Over the last nearly three years, Boynton has worked as the Community Outreach Coordinator at the Reno Housing Authority.

Boynton helped to train a new generation of journalists as an instructor at the University of Nevada Reno Reynolds School of Journalism.

He also worked as a political consultant and media trainer.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.