Northern Nevada’s gaming win showing improvement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s gaming win continues to lag behind 2019, but not in Northern Nevada.

For the month of October, the statewide gaming win totaled $822,676,544, which is 19.5% less than October 2019. The drop, however, was entirely due to economic downturn in Clark County.

In Washoe County, the gaming win was up more than 6%.

Area October 2020 Win Change from 2019 Statewide $822,676,544 -19.50% Clark Co. $671,838,977 -23.57% Washoe Co. $78,153,961 +6.12% - Reno $56,412,891 +6.08% - Sparks $12,180,421 +2.57% - N. Lake Tahoe $2,260,807 +21.98% - Balance of County $7,299,842 +8.39% S. Lake Tahoe $21,622,842 +10.87% Elko Co. $25,496,640 +1.26% Carson Valley Area $10,065,179 +1.90% Other $15,499,661 +5.32%

The State collected $50.5 million in percentage fees in November. That is a nearly 19% decrease from the November 2019 collection.

