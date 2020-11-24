Northern Nevada’s gaming win showing improvement
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s gaming win continues to lag behind 2019, but not in Northern Nevada.
For the month of October, the statewide gaming win totaled $822,676,544, which is 19.5% less than October 2019. The drop, however, was entirely due to economic downturn in Clark County.
In Washoe County, the gaming win was up more than 6%.
|Area
|October 2020 Win
|Change from 2019
|Statewide
|$822,676,544
|-19.50%
|Clark Co.
|$671,838,977
|-23.57%
|Washoe Co.
|$78,153,961
|+6.12%
|- Reno
|$56,412,891
|+6.08%
|- Sparks
|$12,180,421
|+2.57%
|- N. Lake Tahoe
|$2,260,807
|+21.98%
|- Balance of County
|$7,299,842
|+8.39%
|S. Lake Tahoe
|$21,622,842
|+10.87%
|Elko Co.
|$25,496,640
|+1.26%
|Carson Valley Area
|$10,065,179
|+1.90%
|Other
|$15,499,661
|+5.32%
The State collected $50.5 million in percentage fees in November. That is a nearly 19% decrease from the November 2019 collection.
