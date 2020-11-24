Advertisement

Northern Nevada’s gaming win showing improvement

Northern Nevada is showing improvements in the gaming win.
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:55 AM PST|Updated: 5 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s gaming win continues to lag behind 2019, but not in Northern Nevada.

For the month of October, the statewide gaming win totaled $822,676,544, which is 19.5% less than October 2019. The drop, however, was entirely due to economic downturn in Clark County.

In Washoe County, the gaming win was up more than 6%.

AreaOctober 2020 WinChange from 2019
Statewide$822,676,544-19.50%
Clark Co.$671,838,977-23.57%
Washoe Co.$78,153,961+6.12%
- Reno$56,412,891+6.08%
- Sparks$12,180,421+2.57%
- N. Lake Tahoe$2,260,807+21.98%
- Balance of County$7,299,842+8.39%
S. Lake Tahoe$21,622,842+10.87%
Elko Co.$25,496,640+1.26%
Carson Valley Area$10,065,179+1.90%
Other$15,499,661+5.32%

The State collected $50.5 million in percentage fees in November. That is a nearly 19% decrease from the November 2019 collection.

