Nevada businesses cited for COVID violations

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Five Las Vegas businesses received citations in a recent sweep for COVID safety measure compliance. Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Nevada, the Division of Industrial Relations (DIR) will focus compliance activities over the next few weeks in communities with the highest reported cases per 100,000, including Carson City, Churchill, Washoe and Elko Counties. Nevada Occupation Safety and Health Administration (Nevada OSHA) is also updating its guidance for employers to reflect the additional restrictions announced by Governor Sisolak on Sunday.

The following businesses were cited for reportedly violating required COVID-19 workplace health and safety measures:

Las Vegas Basketball Center LLC

7350 Prairie Falcon Road, Suite 110, Las Vegas, NV 89128

Penalty: $3,643

Violation summary: The business held close-contact competition basketball games at their facility involving players and referees

Integrity Sports Officiating LLC

7181 Hualapai Way, Suite 130-92, Las Vegas, NV 89166

Penalty: $3,643

Violation summary: Employees officiated close-contact competition basketball games at the Las Vegas Basketball Center facility.

Ruby Has LLC

3717 Bay Lake Trail, Suite #101, North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Penalty: $7,808

Violation summary: Failure to social distance during breaks and during company meetings

Tarkanian Basketball Academy

2730 South Rancho Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Penalty: $3,643

Violation summary: Customers not wearing face coverings, players were not social distancing during scrimmage, and the employer was not utilizing an approved disinfectant from EPA list

Nevada OSHA has issued a total of 187 notices of citation and penalty related to violations of required COVID-19 health and safety measures in effect since mid-March. The citations have been issued as a result of both the employer observation process as well as through the investigation of employee complaints or public referrals. Since observations to determine compliance with mandated health and safety measures began, DIR officials have conducted 2,197 follow up visits finding a 96 percent statewide compliance rate with a 97 percent compliance rate in northern Nevada, and 93 percent in the south.

Businesses to reach out to the Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) for free consultation and assistance with implementing mandated workplace health and safety measures. SCATS can be reached by calling 1-877-4SAFENV.

