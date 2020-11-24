Advertisement

Mysterious metal monolith found in Utah desert

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:57 AM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSL) - Utah public safety officers were stunned last week when they stumbled on what looked like something out of a sci-fi space film: a chrome monolith standing upright, deep in the remote desert.

The officers were in a helicopter helping wildlife workers count bighorn sheep when they spotted the strange sight.

“He was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, turn around, turn around!’ And I was like, ‘what?’ And he’s like, ‘There’s this thing back there – we’ve got to go look at it!,” pilot Bret Hutchings said.

The structure was firmly planted in the ground and didn’t look like it had been dropped there, according to Hutchings. He estimated its height at between 10 and 12 feet.

”We were kind of joking around that if one of us suddenly disappears, then the rest of us make a run for it,” he said.

If you’ve seen the 1968 film “2001: A Space Odyssey,” you’ll likely see the resemblance to the monolith at the beginning of the movie.

Hutchings actually referenced the film when he was commenting on the find.

“I’m assuming it’s some new wave artist or something or, you know, somebody that was a big ’2001: A Space Odyssey’ fan,” he said.

Authorities are investigating the find and aren’t revealing the location of the monolith.

Copyright 2020 KSL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada businesses cited for COVID violations
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announces tougher restrictions November 22, 2020 in an effort to...
Gov. Sisolak tightens COVID-19 restrictions
Noble Pie Parlor in Midtown Reno
Restaurant owner reacts to Gov. Sisolak’s new COVID restrictions
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 5 more deaths for second day in a row
Nevada Highway Patrol
One dead in wrong-way crash east of Fernley

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 file photo, manager Yllka Murati waits for a delivery...
Restaurant workers out of work again as virus surges anew
Brent Boynton
Reno mourns former news anchor Brent Boynton
Man sentenced to 10 years for human trafficking
The National Park Service says you don't want to wave at a bison.
To wave or not to wave: Not all wild animals want to be friends, National Park Service says
This Feb. 19, 2019, file photo shows former President Barack Obama speaking at the My Brother's...
Obama memoir sells a record 1.7 million copies in first week