Douglas County Sheriff’s Office provide ID kits to local students

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Thanks to a generous donation from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Advisory Council, elementary school kids are receiving free Child Safety ID Kits. The ID Kits were given to the District Office to distribute through each school to the kids. ID Kits are a helpful resource for parents and law enforcement to identify a child in an emergency.

Each kit comes with a small bag for a sampling of the of child’s DNA and a self-rolling ink strip for fingerprints. There is also a booklet with sections for medical information and physical description, as well as a spot for a recent photo of your child. These items can be very helpful to law enforcement in the event of an emergency.

“Should anything happen, and your child goes missing, we want to be prepared to respond quickly with accurate knowledge about your child,” said Sheriff Dan Coverley. “We hope the kits don’t have to be used, but in those critical minutes and hours after a child is reported missing, it will serve law enforcement as the best tool for gathering information quickly about your child. That’s why I am urging parents to look out for these kits in your kids backpacks, fill them out and maintain them.”

How to Use an ID Kit:

Start by filling out each section of the Child’s Personal Information

Insert an updated photo of your child, fill out the date and age the child is in photograph

Indicate child’s characteristics

Using the ink strip, follow the fingerprinting grid

Collect 20 strands of hair for DNA sample, store in freezer to preserve

Have your child’s dentist complete a dental chart

Review the child safety tips

Keep the kit in a secure, accessible location

