The Road Ahead with RTC: RTC FlexRIDE Service

Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:01 PM PST|Updated: 13 hours ago
SPONSORED: Try RTC’s FlexRIDE curbside-to-curbside transit service available in select areas of Sparks/Spanish Springs, the North Valleys, and Somersett/Verdi.

Scheduling a FlexRIDE is done by using the free RTC Washoe FlexRIDE app on your smartphone or tablet, or by calling a dispatcher at (775) 335-0035. Schedule your ride at your desired travel time and the ride can be expected to arrive to the curbside closest to your location within 8 to 15 minutes. Fares will be the same as the standard RTC RIDE fares.

To learn more, or to see if RTC FlexRIDE serves your neighborhood, visit //rtcwashoe.com/FlexRIDE.

