Reno Soup for the Soul: providing hot meals and comfort

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A local project underway needs your help.

Reno Soup for the Soul is looking for volunteers to provide hot soup, water and hygiene products to those in need in our community.

Local resident Amie Duncan and her family started the project last month.

Soups ready to o from Reno Soup from the Soul (KOLO)

“We’ve always wanted to do something,” said Duncan. “This immediately came about because of the crisis, seeing that we needed to do something right away and not wait. This was something we could do in addition to doing it as a family.”

The Duncans are on a mission to serve as many people as they can.

“We keep track of the hot spots of where the homeless are located,” added Duncan. “They’re often moved to different locations and so we’re trying to keep up with them and we listen to them.”

With the help of volunteers preparing the soup, the Duncans pick it up every Sunday to package and hand them out.

“On our first run in October we served 30 cups of food, then last weekend we were up to 60 cups and today we’ll be serving 100 cups of food,” explained Duncan. “These are homemade soups delivered and packaged and ready to go with crackers and spoons. We deliver those all around the community.”

They can’t do it alone, Duncan said even the smallest donation may be the biggest relief for someone’s parent or sibling with no where to go.

“We could definitely use a lot more help for making soups, if anyone wanted to volunteer to make soup,” added Duncan. “Or donating to the GoFundMe is also helpful. We use that to buy the soup containers, spoons, crackers and mainly care packages.”

It’s all about providing a hot meal and little bit of comfort.

“It’s been so heartwarming,” explained Duncan. “Our community is incredible, especially in 2020 to see so many people come out and help, but want to help safely from their own homes and still feel like they’re contributing.”

For the Reno Soup for Soul GoFundMe page, click here.

