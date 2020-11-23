Advertisement

Reno Police looking for stabbing suspect

Police say they are looking for information on a suspect wanted in a stabbing.
Police say they are looking for information on a suspect wanted in a stabbing.(KOSA)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:43 PM PST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police say the victim is not being cooperative from a stabbing that happened about 10 A.M. Monday, November, 23, 2020 at a vacant lot near Kietzke Lane and Linden Street.

According to police, witnesses say the suspect and the victim appeared to know each other, and they appeared to be arguing over property.

The argument led to the stabbing, but the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they don’t think the suspect is a threat to the community because it was not a random attack.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announces tougher restrictions November 22, 2020 in an effort to...
Gov. Sisolak tightens COVID-19 restrictions
Nevada businesses cited for COVID violations
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 5 more deaths for second day in a row
Nevada Highway Patrol
One dead in wrong-way crash east of Fernley
John Michael Lain
Washoe Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in credit card fraud

Latest News

Study: No link between highs school sports and COVID-19 transmission
Sparks Police negotiate during a standoff outside a home on Sullivan Lane.
Suspect arrested after standoff in Sparks
Noble Pie Parlor in Midtown Reno
Restaurant owner reacts to Gov. Sisolak’s new COVID restrictions
Renown Health logo.
Renown prepares for surge in patients
Police investigate a crash on McCarran Blvd. in Sparks near Lincoln Way.
Several vehicles involved in Sparks crash