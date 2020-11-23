Reno Police looking for stabbing suspect

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police say the victim is not being cooperative from a stabbing that happened about 10 A.M. Monday, November, 23, 2020 at a vacant lot near Kietzke Lane and Linden Street.

According to police, witnesses say the suspect and the victim appeared to know each other, and they appeared to be arguing over property.

The argument led to the stabbing, but the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they don’t think the suspect is a threat to the community because it was not a random attack.

