Advertisement

Police arrest 15-year-old boy in Wisconsin mall shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 5:41 PM PST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say they arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that injured eight people.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber says the shooting happened during an altercation Friday afternoon between two groups.

He said four “innocent bystanders” suffered what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect ran out of the mall alongside other people.

The mall was closed Saturday and investigators were on scene overnight. Shoppers were allowed back on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announces tougher restrictions November 22, 2020 in an effort to...
Gov. Sisolak tightens COVID-19 restrictions
Testing at UNR School Of Medicine Center for Biological Medicine
Unique form of COVID found in Northern Nevada
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 5 deaths, another record day for infections
State of Nevada COVID-19 graphic
Nevada : More than 2,000 COVID-19 cases for 2nd day in row
Timothy Drive
Truckee Meadows Fire knocks down garage fire

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President...
Biden builds out national security picks with Blinken, Kerry
Hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases soar as the United States enters one of the busiest travel...
Millions stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings
British Prime Boris Johnson confirmed to lawmakers Monday the government will lift the...
Shops, gyms to reopen in England under new COVID-19 plan
“Although intended for fun and entertainment, many toys contain hidden hazards unnecessarily...
Toy safety group releases annual list of top 10 ‘worst’ toys
A woman waits to be attended at a Western Union office on its last day of business in Havana,...
Western Union money transfers between US and Cuba end