One dead in wrong-way crash east of Fernley

Nevada Highway Patrol
Nevada Highway Patrol(none)
By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:59 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol says one driver is dead after a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver.

It happened around 11:30 P.M. Sunday, November 22, 2020 on Interstate 80 near Nevada Pacific Parkway. According to NHP, a pickup truck heading westbound crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit another pickup head-on.

It’s unknown at this time which driver was killed, but the second was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators believe impairment may have been a factor.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

