One dead in wrong-way crash east of Fernley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol says one driver is dead after a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver.

It happened around 11:30 P.M. Sunday, November 22, 2020 on Interstate 80 near Nevada Pacific Parkway. According to NHP, a pickup truck heading westbound crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit another pickup head-on.

It’s unknown at this time which driver was killed, but the second was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators believe impairment may have been a factor.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.