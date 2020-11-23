Northern Nevada Food Bank helping to feed families for the holidays

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In this pandemic, families have been struggling to afford rent, many losing their jobs, making it difficult to put food on the table. The Food Bank of Northern Nevada helping to remove that burden this holiday season.

The Food Bank putting together 1,600 boxes to donate this weekend, filled with produce and other goods. At the Stead Airport on Sunday, Jocelyn Lantrip, Food Bank Marketing Director said there were more than 300 families who took advantage of this opportunity.

“When people receive a little food assistance then they can deal with the other problems that they have in their lives,” said Lantrip.

This food donation drive-thru gave families the chance to focus on their health and pay their bills, instead of worrying about food. Lantrip said in previous years they would donate to nearly 150 families at each location, now they are helping three times as many.

“Some families are back to work but their hours are cut way back and they are not able to make ends meet,” Lantrip explained.

She said this drive-thru food donation is more important now than ever and she added that according to research this pandemic will have a drastic impact on our food intake.

“They are projecting that Nevada will have one of the worst food insecurity rates for children in the entire country,” said Lantrip.

The Food Bank asking for your help this holiday season as every one-dollar donation can provide three meals in our community. It’s a time to give back and be thankful for what you have.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.