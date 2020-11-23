Advertisement

New Zealand leader Ardern offers virus know-how to Joe Biden

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:59 PM PST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has become the latest world leader to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory, saying she offered to share her nation’s expertise on dealing with the coronavirus.

Ardern said the tone of the 20-minute phone call Monday was warm and that Biden spoke very favorably about how New Zealand was handling the pandemic.

Ardern said the two also discussed trade issues and climate change and talked about Biden’s Irish heritage and his fond memories of visiting New Zealand a few years ago.

She said she invited him to come visit again.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announces tougher restrictions November 22, 2020 in an effort to...
Gov. Sisolak tightens COVID-19 restrictions
Nevada businesses cited for COVID violations
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 5 more deaths for second day in a row
Nevada Highway Patrol
One dead in wrong-way crash east of Fernley
John Michael Lain
Washoe Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in credit card fraud

Latest News

After the ceremony, the two birds will spend the rest of their lives on the campus of Iowa State.
Turkeys from Iowa head to White House for presidential pardon
The New York City Police Department’s Rapid Response Team made several stops for minor...
Officers hand out turkeys instead of tickets in NYC
The officers made several stops for minor infractions, but instead of handing out tickets, they...
NYPD officers conduct 'turkey stops' to spread cheer ahead of Thanksgiving
Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding the suspect responsible for the...
Philadelphia community mourns 12-year-old boy fatally shot while answering door
Police say while a 13-year-old boy was inside, a person attempted to break into a West...
Off-duty officer fatally shoots burglary suspect after teen son calls for help