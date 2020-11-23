Advertisement

K-9 dies during search for burglary suspects in Pennsylvania; 5 arrested

By WJAC Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:11 AM PST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) - A Pennsylvania community is mourning a police dog who died in the line of duty while searching for five burglary suspects.

Police say a K-9 officer named Titan died overnight Sunday on the job. Officers were called for a burglary in progress at the old Acme and Goodwill warehouse building in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Two suspects were taken into custody before Officer Brian Stevens and Titan, his K-9 partner, were called in to look for three others.

Police say Titan, a K-9 from Pennsylvania, served honorably as he lost his life in the line of...
Police say Titan, a K-9 from Pennsylvania, served honorably as he lost his life in the line of duty. He had been with the department since 2014.(Source: Johnstown Police Dept., WJAC via CNN)

As the two searched the fourth floor, police say Titan fell through an unsecured, open elevator shaft. A rescue effort was conducted, but the K-9 died of his injuries.

All five suspects were eventually located and taken into custody. Police identified them as 22-year-old Kayla McCarty, 24-year-old Corey McCarty, 27-year-old Derrick McCarty, 52-year-old Robert McCarty and 25-year-old Sean Robertson.

🐾💙🐾 Service Plans 🐾💙🐾 We wanted to let the community know we will be giving a police escort of K9 Titan from the Public...

Posted by Johnstown Police K9 Unit on Sunday, November 22, 2020

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

The police K-9 unit plans to have a memorial service for Titan on Monday. He had served with the department since 2014.

Copyright 2020 WJAC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announces tougher restrictions November 22, 2020 in an effort to...
Gov. Sisolak tightens COVID-19 restrictions
Testing at UNR School Of Medicine Center for Biological Medicine
Unique form of COVID found in Northern Nevada
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 5 deaths, another record day for infections
State of Nevada COVID-19 graphic
Nevada : More than 2,000 COVID-19 cases for 2nd day in row
Timothy Drive
Truckee Meadows Fire knocks down garage fire

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President...
Biden builds out national security picks with Blinken, Kerry
Hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases soar as the United States enters one of the busiest travel...
Millions stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings
British Prime Boris Johnson confirmed to lawmakers Monday the government will lift the...
Shops, gyms to reopen in England under new COVID-19 plan
“Although intended for fun and entertainment, many toys contain hidden hazards unnecessarily...
Toy safety group releases annual list of top 10 ‘worst’ toys
A woman waits to be attended at a Western Union office on its last day of business in Havana,...
Western Union money transfers between US and Cuba end