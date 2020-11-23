Advertisement

Co-founder of viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 37

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:12 AM PST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) - The ALS Association says a co-founder of the viral ice bucket challenge has died at the age of 37.

The organization announced that Pat Quinn died Sunday. He helped inspire participation in the social media challenge, which has raised more than $200 million worldwide for Lou Gehrig’s disease research.

Quinn was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2013.

Pat Quinn, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2013, helped popularize the...
Pat Quinn, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2013, helped popularize the ice bucket challenge, which has raised more than $200 million worldwide for Lou Gehrig’s disease research.(Source: News 12 Westchester via CNN)

The organization said that in 2014, he helped popularize the ice bucket challenge, where participants were dared to take a bucket of ice water, dump it over their head, post a video on social media and ask others to do the same or to make a donation.

Thousands participated and videos received millions of views.

We are deeply saddened to share that Pat Quinn, co-founder of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge passed away at the age of 37....

Posted by The ALS Association on Sunday, November 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announces tougher restrictions November 22, 2020 in an effort to...
Gov. Sisolak tightens COVID-19 restrictions
Testing at UNR School Of Medicine Center for Biological Medicine
Unique form of COVID found in Northern Nevada
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 5 deaths, another record day for infections
State of Nevada COVID-19 graphic
Nevada : More than 2,000 COVID-19 cases for 2nd day in row
Timothy Drive
Truckee Meadows Fire knocks down garage fire

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President...
Biden builds out national security picks with Blinken, Kerry
Hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases soar as the United States enters one of the busiest travel...
Millions stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings
British Prime Boris Johnson confirmed to lawmakers Monday the government will lift the...
Shops, gyms to reopen in England under new COVID-19 plan
“Although intended for fun and entertainment, many toys contain hidden hazards unnecessarily...
Toy safety group releases annual list of top 10 ‘worst’ toys
A woman waits to be attended at a Western Union office on its last day of business in Havana,...
Western Union money transfers between US and Cuba end