Wolf Pack now 5-0 with 26-21 win over San Diego State

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Carson Strong threw two touchdown passes and Nevada’s defense stifled San Diego State in the second half, stopping the Aztecs with a last-minute goal-line stand in a 26-21 victory.

The Aztecs reached the Nevada 6-yard line with 1 1/2 minutes left but were stopped on a fourth-and-goal with 29 seconds remaining.

Strong was 31-of-46 passing for 288 yards, going over 4,000 for his career.

Nevada’s Romeo Doubs finished with 133 yards receiving on five catches, including a touchdown. The Aztecs led 21-16 at halftime behind quarterback Lucas Johnson, a Georgia Tech transfer making his first start for San Diego State.

