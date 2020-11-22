Advertisement

Valley Road reopens after hazardous materials investigation

By Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 2:35 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A stretch of Valley Road in northeast Reno was closed for a little more than an hour Sunday while the Reno Fire Department investigated a hazardous materials report.

The fire department got a call about 1 p.m. of someone getting his hands burned from an unknown substance at Hands of Hope Food Bank at 2360 Valley Road.

Crews responded and shut down Valley Road in the area. They found out it was a concentrated chemical related to cleaning and made sure the area was safe. The burns were described as minor.

No one else was injured.

Valley Road reopened about 2:15 p.m.

