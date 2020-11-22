Truckee Meadows Fire knocks down garage fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue have knocked down a detached garage fire in south Reno.

On Saturday, November 21, 2020, just after 7 p.m. crews responded to the fire in the 9100 block of Timothy Drive.

Authorities say the fire didn’t spread to the home or surrounding vegetation.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.

