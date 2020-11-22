Advertisement

Truckee Meadows Fire knocks down garage fire

Timothy Drive
Timothy Drive(Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue)
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:29 PM PST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue have knocked down a detached garage fire in south Reno.

On Saturday, November 21, 2020, just after 7 p.m. crews responded to the fire in the 9100 block of Timothy Drive.

Authorities say the fire didn’t spread to the home or surrounding vegetation.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Testing at UNR School Of Medicine Center for Biological Medicine
Unique form of COVID found in Northern Nevada
A woman watches the fountains at the Bellagio hotel-casino along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday,...
Nevada facing double-bind of rising cases, limping economy
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 4 deaths, huge spike in infections
Curfew set in Hertford
California enacts nighttime curfew as COVID-19 cases spike
Guy Richard Lambert II
Suspect arrested in Reno murder

Latest News

Valley Road reopens after hazardous materials investigation
Speeding graphic
Sparks Police Department, other agencies cracking down on speeders
State of Nevada COVID-19 graphic
Nevada : More than 2,000 COVID-19 cases for 2nd day in row
Fire near Walker in Mono County, CA.
Mountain View Fire containment grows to 65%
In this May 7, 2020, file photo, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference in...
Gov. Sisolak holds Sunday press conference for COVID response update