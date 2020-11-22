Sunday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Quiet weather continues for today with light winds, seasonable temperatures expected through mid week. We have a chance for rain and breezier winds with colder temperatures starting Wednesday. For now a dry front with northerly winds and cold temperatures look to be likely for Thanksgiving, but we are keeping a close eye on a system that could bring accumulating snow and some travel delays just before the holiday.

8 Day Forecast Starting Nov 22 (KOLO)

