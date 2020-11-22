Advertisement

Sunday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 8:54 PM PST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Quiet weather continues for today with light winds, seasonable temperatures expected through mid week. We have a chance for rain and breezier winds with colder temperatures starting Wednesday. For now a dry front with northerly winds and cold temperatures look to be likely for Thanksgiving, but we are keeping a close eye on a system that could bring accumulating snow and some travel delays just before the holiday.

8 Day Forecast Starting Nov 22
8 Day Forecast Starting Nov 22(KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Testing at UNR School Of Medicine Center for Biological Medicine
Unique form of COVID found in Northern Nevada
A woman watches the fountains at the Bellagio hotel-casino along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday,...
Nevada facing double-bind of rising cases, limping economy
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 4 deaths, huge spike in infections
Curfew set in Hertford
California enacts nighttime curfew as COVID-19 cases spike
Guy Richard Lambert II
Suspect arrested in Reno murder

Latest News

Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
KOLO 8 First Alert Weather
Friday AM Weather
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
KOLO 8 First Alert Weather
Thursday AM Weather