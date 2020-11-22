Sparks Police Department, other agencies cracking down on speeders

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is joining city, county and state law enforcement agencies in Joining Forces to crack down on speeding from Nov. 25 through Dec. 7.

The department is “is committed to keeping our roads safe for drivers and pedestrians, who travel within our city every day. Over the next few weeks Sparks Police will continue to focus our enforcement on speeders,” the department said in a statement.

The effort will be through high visibility patrols looking for speeders. The department said the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates speeding-related crashes cost society $40.4 billion a year.

“Most motorists do not believe speeding is as risky as other behaviors, but driving too fast can turn a near-miss into a crash or a fatality,” the statement said. “The faster you drive, the less time you have to react. As your speed increases, so does the risk of serious injuries or fatalities in a crash.”

