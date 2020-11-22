Advertisement

Nevada : More than 2,000 COVID-19 cases for 2nd day in row

State of Nevada COVID-19 graphic
State of Nevada COVID-19 graphic(MGN)
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 11:49 AM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Health officials in Nevada have reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day.

They say the 2,155 confirmed cases Sunday increased the state’s total to 133,888 since the pandemic began.The death toll was 2017.

On Saturday, health officials reported 29 deaths for the second day in a row plus 2,019 new cases. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.  

