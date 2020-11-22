Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak holds Sunday press conference for COVID response update

In this May 7, 2020, file photo, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference in Carson City, Nev.
In this May 7, 2020, file photo, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference in Carson City, Nev. AAP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 10:39 AM PST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Gov. Steve Sisolak holds a press conference at 4:30 p.m. Sunday to give an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response, the governor’s office announced.

The press conference comes as Nevada’s COVID-19 infections have spiked in the last few weeks. Washoe County had two days last week when record numbers of infections were reported. On Saturday, Nevada crossed the 2,000 benchmark for COVID-19 related deaths.

Sisolak himself has contracted COVID-19. He will give the press conferenced virtually on the governor’s YouTube as he continues to recover: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3DFs2YeOMbAbY7XPqsereQ

Nevada COVID-19 statistics for Nov. 22
Nevada COVID-19 statistics for Nov. 22(State of Nevada)

US vaccine czar: 20 million vaccinated by end of 2020
