Gov. Sisolak holds Sunday press conference for COVID response update

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Gov. Steve Sisolak holds a press conference at 4:30 p.m. Sunday to give an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response, the governor’s office announced.

The press conference comes as Nevada’s COVID-19 infections have spiked in the last few weeks. Washoe County had two days last week when record numbers of infections were reported. On Saturday, Nevada crossed the 2,000 benchmark for COVID-19 related deaths.

Sisolak himself has contracted COVID-19. He will give the press conferenced virtually on the governor’s YouTube as he continues to recover: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3DFs2YeOMbAbY7XPqsereQ

