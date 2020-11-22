Advertisement

Cars line up for miles for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 11:58 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Thousands of people jammed roads for miles in Atlanta on Sunday to try to get boxes of food and gift cards donated by entertainer Tyler Perry.

Tyler Perry Studios said they had enough boxes of canned vegetables and $25 gift cards for 5,000 families to drive through and pick up.

The studio said it was out of food by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The line started forming Saturday and at one point stretched for 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of downtown Atlanta, media outlets reported.

Volunteers in protective equipment were handing out the food and gift cards.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Testing at UNR School Of Medicine Center for Biological Medicine
Unique form of COVID found in Northern Nevada
A woman watches the fountains at the Bellagio hotel-casino along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday,...
Nevada facing double-bind of rising cases, limping economy
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 4 deaths, huge spike in infections
Curfew set in Hertford
California enacts nighttime curfew as COVID-19 cases spike
Guy Richard Lambert II
Suspect arrested in Reno murder

Latest News

Valley Road reopens after hazardous materials investigation
US vaccine czar: 20 million vaccinated by end of 2020
US vaccine czar: 20 million vaccinated by end of 2020
Cars line up for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway
Cars line up for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a news...
Michigan leader: Trump didn’t ask for election interference