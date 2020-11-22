California enacts nighttime curfew as COVID-19 cases spike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A majority of Californians are under a nighttime curfew beginning Saturday as surging coronavirus cases threaten to swamp health care systems.

The new restrictions require people to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. unless they are responding to an emergency, shopping for groceries, picking up takeout or walking their dogs.

The curfew will go until Dec. 21 and covers 41 counties that contain most of the state’s population. It’s designed to reduce the spread of transmission, although some county sheriffs are saying they won’t enforce the order.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County says it could impose an even more drastic lockdown next week as the state’s largest county records record infection rates.

Counties with a curfew: