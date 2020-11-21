Advertisement

Sierra Arts Foundation offering grants for local artists

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:59 PM PST|Updated: 19 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sierra Arts Foundation recently received two grants from the City of Reno totaling $150,000 to help secure the well-being of artists in the community. Funds will be given out in $1,000 increments to people of any and all caliber in the visual, performing or musical arts.

“This is what gives vibrancy, color, and culture to the community and we cannot let them fail and cannot let them get away from us. We want to keep them here and in Washoe County,” said Tracey Oliver, Executive Director of Sierra Arts Foundation.

You must be a working artist and a Reno resident to qualify. To apply, visit the Sierra Arts Foundation website here. The deadline is Monday, November 30th, and representatives with the foundation say checks will be mailed to recipients around mid-December.

